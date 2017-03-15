Dolphins meet with Dontari Poe for nine hours

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 15, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

Free agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe’s meeting with the Dolphins has concluded, the team announced.

Poe has had plenty of interest, but still remains without a contract. The Miami Herald reported that Poe left the Dolphins’ facility after a Wednesday meeting that lasted around nine hours.

Poe is used to this by now. He had previously visited the Colts, Jaguars and the Falcons, and it’s been reported that the Raiders are interested, too.

The Chiefs have already replaced Poe by signing Bennie Logan. Poe, 26 could end up signing a one-year contract and hitting the market again next season. He’s been a starter for all five of his seasons with the Chiefs but his statistical production has dropped off significantly over the last two seasons.