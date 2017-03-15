Dolphins meet with Dontari Poe for nine hours

Free agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe’s meeting with the Dolphins has concluded, the team announced.
Poe has had plenty of interest, but still remains without a contract. The Miami Herald reported that Poe left the Dolphins’ facility after a Wednesday meeting that lasted around nine hours.
Poe is used to this by now. He had previously visited the Colts, Jaguars and the Falcons, and it’s been reported that the Raiders are interested, too.
The Chiefs have already replaced Poe by signing Bennie Logan. Poe, 26 could end up signing a one-year contract and hitting the market again next season. He’s been a starter for all five of his seasons with the Chiefs but his statistical production has dropped off significantly over the last two seasons.
9 hours? For a nose tackle? Were they talking about horoscopes and about what happens in the afterlife? Did they make a camp fire to tell ghost stories for the last 3 hours?
If Poe isn’t satisfied with any of the multi-year deals he is offered, there is one team that would be the best landing spot for a one year, prove it deal. A big, fat, Superbowl ring would like quite nice going into negotiations next year, a la Marty Bennett. Foxboro would be the place.
Poe was locked in and not allowed to use the washroom without signing the contract. Eventually he was able to escape through a heating duct in the ceiling.
What could you possibly talk about for nine hours with a defensive tackle?
Theater. Pure theater.
Omar Kelly said this guy has serious back problems and that why KC doesn’t want him anymore. He might be trying to get a huge guarantee money deal knowing that he won’t be able to play long. This might be the reason nobody has signed him yet despite the number of teams he visited. Teams smartly don’t want to pay him what he is asking because of his back issues.
I wouldn’t even want to spend 9 hours with Edgar Allen Poe, never mind Dontari Poe.