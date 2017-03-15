Don Muhlbach back for 14th season as Lions long snapper

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

A lot has happened to the Lions since 2004.

They’ve had a winless season, made the playoffs three times, changed coaches three times, reshuffled their front office and much more. Long snapper Don Muhlbach has been there to see all of it and it looks like he’ll be there for whatever happens in 2017 as well.

The Lions announced that they have re-signed Muhlbach for a 14th season with the club. The team did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Muhlbach has played 196 games for the Lions overall, which ranks fourth in franchise history. A full season would move him into third place, but it would take several more contracts for Muhlbach to come close to kicker Jason Hanson’s club record of 327 games played.