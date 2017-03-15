Dont’a Hightower expected to make his decision today

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 6:16 AM EDT

Dont’a Hightower should set up a table in a high school gym with three hats, and call an assembly where he’ll dramatically pick one.

Actually, when he does it this time, he’ll be getting paid for real.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the free agent linebacker is expected to make his decision today after a quick tour.

He visited the Jets and the Steelers, but many still expect him to return home to the Patriots.

The Jets seem the most desperate to land him, and perhaps they’ll overpay. The Steelers are looking for help inside after losing Lawrence Timmons to Miami, and rarely make such a splurge in free agency anyway. The Patriots offer familiarity, and they didn’t trade him away before it was time for his payday so they clearly like him.

We’ll let you know which hat he picks.