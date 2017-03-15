Dont’a Hightower gets $43.5 million, $19 million guaranteed

The Patriots went into last offseason with linebackers Chandler Jones, Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower all set to be free agents after the 2017 season.
After re-signing with the team on Wednesday, Hightower is the last one left in New England. They traded Jones to Arizona before last season and dealt Collins to the Browns during the season. Both of them also signed long-term deals with their new teams and they cost a good deal more than Hightower.
Multiple reports citing Hightower’s agents peg his deal with the Patriots as a four-year pact worth up to $43.5 million with $19 million guaranteed. Collins got $50 million and $26 million guaranteed over the same term while Jones’ five-year deal with the Cardinals came in at $82.5 million with $53 million guaranteed.
The three players bring different things to the field and have different medical histories, so an apples-to-apples comparison doesn’t work out. It does appear that the Patriots got a good deal for a player who consistently makes impactful plays on defense by letting him test the market over the last week.
It also appears choosing Hightower over the other two players left the Patriots with cap space to use in a variety of moves. Hightower, safety Duron Harmon and defensive tackle Alan Branch are back alongside incoming cornerback Stephon Gilmore, tight end Dwayne Allen, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive end Kony Ealy, running back Rex Burkhead and defensive end Lawrence Guy with cornerback Malcolm Butler’s situation among those still to play out with just under six months to go until Week One.
In the last 2 SB the patriots WON
Hightower stopped Lynch on the 1 before the Butler int
Then this year sacked Ryan to force the punt
Lmao…jealous fan
Johnson, Bruschi, Mayo, Hightower, Cox… Patriots have had some damn good middle linebackers over the past 20 seasons
As a life long Pats fan, I know that decade is coming someday, the king doesn't stay the king forever. But I have a 19 year old son who doesn't have memories of the Pats not being SB contenders. You cant buy the memories that the Patriots have supplied us for the past 15+ years. The end may come, but its not next year! Go Pats!
Trolls calling Hightower overhyped or overrated obviously didn't watch Super Bowls 49 and 51.
“Patriots over-paying for over-hyped players. Doesn’t matter, they play in the AFC East.”
Hmmmmm? Then the NFL must be loaded to the brim with overhyped players who never even sniffed a SB. I think you got it backwards dude. The Patriots 'underhyped' players just keep on winning championships. & the Patriots don't over pay anyone. Not even the greatest QB of all time (TB12); who certainly deserves it more than anyone in the NFL! Methinks yer barkin up da rong tree here fella! The Patriots game plan is get "Good talented players" who fit into their system. Coach the ones who are capable up to being great—-into being great. Then let someone else overpay for them if they are replaceable. It's worked for 7 Super Bowls (5 wins).
The Patriots have a few core guys. Hightower and McCourty were their mainstays on defense. Piece by piece the 2017 retooled edition is being shaped.
One advantage Belichick has over rival GMs is that he has earned total autonomy, and can basically make any deal he wants without concern about negative press, irate talk show callers, fans, and even ownership. People often wonder why other teams trade with the Patriots on draft day. Part of the reason is that you can get an immediate answer. The other team does not want to waste their time on the clock while a staff meeting is convened.
