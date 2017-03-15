Dont’a Hightower stays with the Patriots

The best remaining free agent in the NFL has found his new team, and it’s the same as his old team.
Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower will re-sign with the Patriots, his agent announced on Twitter.
Hightower was generally recognized as the best player still available after the first couple of days of free agency, but it appeared that he wasn’t getting the kinds of offers he had hoped to receive. There’s no word yet on the value of his new contract with the Patriots, but reports indicated he was seeking $12 million a year but not getting offers worth much more than $10 million a year.
But while Hightower might have been disappointed in the market for his services, the Patriots will not be at all disappointed with keeping Hightower. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has praised Hightower many times, including after Super Bowl LI, when Belichick said Hightower’s strip-sack was the play that turned the game around for the Patriots in their dramatic comeback win.
It’s been a strong free agency period for the defending champs, who continue to look like the favorites to win the Super Bowl again in 11 months.
WOOOO!!
Hate on, haters.
It’s good to be king.
#BlitzForSix
Yes!!! The best free agency in Belichick’s history just got better!
Winning!!!
the rich just get richer…..
He turned down the Jets offer 2 days ago…BAHAHAHAHA
Also, to my friends back in Taxachusetts, it’s a 7 hour drive to Minneapolis from Chicago if you guys want to fly here make the trip for the super bowl next year 🙂
Welcome back Zeus!
How cold is Minnesota in Feb? Don’t worry, I’ll find out
He was obviously highly respected by Bill Belichick when he was not franchised and left to seek his market value. Now they get back a strong component of an excellent Defense who has no ill feelings toward the organization. ONE MORE!
Welcome Home.
♫ Meet the new boss, ♫
♫ Same as the old boss ♫
Just like Bill did with McCourty, he let him find out his worth. Only two other teams had interest, so there wasn’t a huge market like there is for corners or pass rushers. Its a win win for the Pats. No disgruntled player, and he knows they didn’t low ball him.
And, he didn’t want to lose to the Pats twice a year, and in the playoffs with the Steelers.
Boom goes the dynamite! Pats = Locked and Loaded
Now the question is:
Do they get 2 1sts for Garropolo or a 1st and a 2nd?
Butler will give them a 1st, so will it be #11 or #32?
All kinds of cherries on top for the Pats.
Goodell has just committed harikari on Park Ave.
I hope the Jets and Steelers got him more money!
Patriots’ glory days are over. Going to be a lot of long faced, obnoxious fans this season.
Sweet!!!!!
Great news for us Pats fans. Best news since Brandin……
I’m glad the Jets didn’t cave and offer him some absurd amount of $.
While he would have been a nice addition to the team, Jets need to build their young core first before they spend $ on big free agents.
Love em or hate em, you have to respect that Big Mac and Bowles appear to be making the right long-term decisions for the Jets and not just signing guys to save their jobs.
Boomtower.
BOOOO!!
Patriots always win.
Eat it haters!
BB’s offer went down by 5% for every day in free agency. Well played Dont’a
With the draft on top of all this, it’s been a great offseason for NE.
NOICE!!!
Now end the Butler saga
Now if they could just figure out how to work it out with butler 19-0 might actually be a realistic goal…..
I’ve really never like the Patriots much, but I do hate Goodell. So seeing them win gives me a little joy with the discomfort it provides Goodell.
Yes!
Cause teams know your injury prone
Honestly, if you don’t keep guys like this on your team it just doesn’t look good – he’s 27, he’s done everything right, he’s played an integral part in 2 SBs and he’s what you need to add a few more.
Interested to see what happens with Malcom Butler. if they don’t keep him, I think it indicates that they like Rowe in that spot opposite Gilmore as he’s a bit bigger than Butler.
WOOOO is right!
I would love to get some early round draft picks back now, but – I am more interested in getting Butler back in to the fold.
It looks like the Patriots are winning another Super Bowl.
As important to the locker room as on the field..
Wow nobody saw this coming. Lol
He was just using the other teams to try driving his price up, can’t blame him, you and me and our agents would have done the same. Why would you want to leave the defending champions anyways, especially when they’re more stacked now than when they won the super bowl?
I recognize that an individual has to weigh a lot of factors when deciding where to work. However when the money is not that disparate working for an organization that is at the top of ones profession with professional co-workers can be a powerful draw.
and the BLITZ for SIX rambles on!!!!
A sigh of relief to many of us Patriots fans.
Roger that. Lol
The best part of offseason is that Dontae Hightower won’t be injured.
Patriots got a deal for guy who can’t stay on the field.
amazing offseason for Pats. Easily a better team than last year.
Excellent news, it would have been weird to see him play for another team.
His ability to come up big in clutch situations more than makes up for the fact that he’s missed some games in the last few seasons. And his leadership in the Patriots defense is extremely valuable.
Thanks for staying Dont’a!
Great news. There’s a reason Bruschi didn’t want his number retired and it was instead given to Hightower.
As for the haters, we tried talking to you. Tried reasoning with you. Even tried showing you. But in the end you must be bent to the wheel. Roger that.
The rationalization by the haters is hilarious. Patriots are in declind? Hightower cant stsy on the field?
You realize how we all laugh at your delusions, right? LOL
Sorry jets fans sprinkles are for winners.