Dont’a Hightower stays with the Patriots

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
The best remaining free agent in the NFL has found his new team, and it’s the same as his old team.

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower will re-sign with the Patriots, his agent announced on Twitter.

Hightower was generally recognized as the best player still available after the first couple of days of free agency, but it appeared that he wasn’t getting the kinds of offers he had hoped to receive. There’s no word yet on the value of his new contract with the Patriots, but reports indicated he was seeking $12 million a year but not getting offers worth much more than $10 million a year.

But while Hightower might have been disappointed in the market for his services, the Patriots will not be at all disappointed with keeping Hightower. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has praised Hightower many times, including after Super Bowl LI, when Belichick said Hightower’s strip-sack was the play that turned the game around for the Patriots in their dramatic comeback win.

It’s been a strong free agency period for the defending champs, who continue to look like the favorites to win the Super Bowl again in 11 months.

41 Responses to “Dont’a Hightower stays with the Patriots”
  1. ryansbachelorparty says: Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM

    WOOOO!!

  2. kurdishpats1 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM

    Hate on, haters.

    It’s good to be king.

    #BlitzForSix

  3. wte1 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM

    Yes!!! The best free agency in Belichick’s history just got better!

    Winning!!!

  4. rideforjesus says: Mar 15, 2017 1:38 PM

    the rich just get richer…..

  5. navyvandal says: Mar 15, 2017 1:38 PM

    He turned down the Jets offer 2 days ago…BAHAHAHAHA

    Also, to my friends back in Taxachusetts, it’s a 7 hour drive to Minneapolis from Chicago if you guys want to fly here make the trip for the super bowl next year 🙂

  6. coreycroom says: Mar 15, 2017 1:38 PM

    Welcome back Zeus!

  7. Hitdog18 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:39 PM

    How cold is Minnesota in Feb? Don’t worry, I’ll find out

  8. bertilfox says: Mar 15, 2017 1:39 PM

    He was obviously highly respected by Bill Belichick when he was not franchised and left to seek his market value. Now they get back a strong component of an excellent Defense who has no ill feelings toward the organization. ONE MORE!

  9. Della Street says: Mar 15, 2017 1:40 PM

    Welcome Home.

  10. maust1013 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:41 PM

    ♫ Meet the new boss, ♫
    ♫ Same as the old boss ♫

  11. grogansheroes says: Mar 15, 2017 1:41 PM

    Just like Bill did with McCourty, he let him find out his worth. Only two other teams had interest, so there wasn’t a huge market like there is for corners or pass rushers. Its a win win for the Pats. No disgruntled player, and he knows they didn’t low ball him.
    And, he didn’t want to lose to the Pats twice a year, and in the playoffs with the Steelers.

  12. tylawspick6 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:41 PM

    Boom goes the dynamite! Pats = Locked and Loaded

    Now the question is:

    Do they get 2 1sts for Garropolo or a 1st and a 2nd?

    Butler will give them a 1st, so will it be #11 or #32?

    All kinds of cherries on top for the Pats.

    Goodell has just committed harikari on Park Ave.

  13. dietrich43 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:41 PM

    I hope the Jets and Steelers got him more money!

  14. takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says: Mar 15, 2017 1:41 PM

    Patriots’ glory days are over. Going to be a lot of long faced, obnoxious fans this season.

  15. cma1973 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:41 PM

    Sweet!!!!!

  16. hockeykrishna says: Mar 15, 2017 1:42 PM

    Great news for us Pats fans. Best news since Brandin……

  17. urmomsmyho says: Mar 15, 2017 1:42 PM

    I’m glad the Jets didn’t cave and offer him some absurd amount of $.

    While he would have been a nice addition to the team, Jets need to build their young core first before they spend $ on big free agents.

    Love em or hate em, you have to respect that Big Mac and Bowles appear to be making the right long-term decisions for the Jets and not just signing guys to save their jobs.

  18. pats777 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:42 PM

    Boomtower.

  19. silverandblack052099 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:43 PM

    BOOOO!!

  20. wib22 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:43 PM

    Patriots always win.

    Eat it haters!

  21. i thumbs down your comment says: Mar 15, 2017 1:43 PM

    BB’s offer went down by 5% for every day in free agency. Well played Dont’a

  22. TheWizard says: Mar 15, 2017 1:43 PM

    With the draft on top of all this, it’s been a great offseason for NE.

  23. theyhatewe says: Mar 15, 2017 1:44 PM

    NOICE!!!
    Now end the Butler saga

  24. dansardo says: Mar 15, 2017 1:45 PM

    Now if they could just figure out how to work it out with butler 19-0 might actually be a realistic goal…..

  25. davexucc says: Mar 15, 2017 1:45 PM

    I’ve really never like the Patriots much, but I do hate Goodell. So seeing them win gives me a little joy with the discomfort it provides Goodell.

  26. puckskin says: Mar 15, 2017 1:45 PM

    Yes!

  27. terripet says: Mar 15, 2017 1:46 PM

    Cause teams know your injury prone

  28. walker1191 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:46 PM

    Honestly, if you don’t keep guys like this on your team it just doesn’t look good – he’s 27, he’s done everything right, he’s played an integral part in 2 SBs and he’s what you need to add a few more.

    Interested to see what happens with Malcom Butler. if they don’t keep him, I think it indicates that they like Rowe in that spot opposite Gilmore as he’s a bit bigger than Butler.

  29. theringisthething says: Mar 15, 2017 1:46 PM

    WOOOO is right!

    I would love to get some early round draft picks back now, but – I am more interested in getting Butler back in to the fold.

  30. bigj67 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:47 PM

    It looks like the Patriots are winning another Super Bowl.

  31. FootballFan#572 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:47 PM

    As important to the locker room as on the field..

  32. clashpoint says: Mar 15, 2017 1:48 PM

    Wow nobody saw this coming. Lol

    He was just using the other teams to try driving his price up, can’t blame him, you and me and our agents would have done the same. Why would you want to leave the defending champions anyways, especially when they’re more stacked now than when they won the super bowl?

  33. terrier92 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:48 PM

    I recognize that an individual has to weigh a lot of factors when deciding where to work. However when the money is not that disparate working for an organization that is at the top of ones profession with professional co-workers can be a powerful draw.

  34. brwmstr says: Mar 15, 2017 1:48 PM

    and the BLITZ for SIX rambles on!!!!

  35. patriots123456 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:48 PM

    A sigh of relief to many of us Patriots fans.

    Roger that. Lol

  36. swagger52 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:49 PM

    The best part of offseason is that Dontae Hightower won’t be injured.

    Patriots got a deal for guy who can’t stay on the field.

  37. straighcashhomey says: Mar 15, 2017 1:50 PM

    amazing offseason for Pats. Easily a better team than last year.

  38. billymutt says: Mar 15, 2017 1:50 PM

    Excellent news, it would have been weird to see him play for another team.

    His ability to come up big in clutch situations more than makes up for the fact that he’s missed some games in the last few seasons. And his leadership in the Patriots defense is extremely valuable.

    Thanks for staying Dont’a!

  39. weepingjebus says: Mar 15, 2017 1:53 PM

    Great news. There’s a reason Bruschi didn’t want his number retired and it was instead given to Hightower.

    As for the haters, we tried talking to you. Tried reasoning with you. Even tried showing you. But in the end you must be bent to the wheel. Roger that.

  40. popcherrycoke says: Mar 15, 2017 1:54 PM

    The rationalization by the haters is hilarious. Patriots are in declind? Hightower cant stsy on the field?

    You realize how we all laugh at your delusions, right? LOL

  41. justchuckn says: Mar 15, 2017 1:55 PM

    Sorry jets fans sprinkles are for winners.

