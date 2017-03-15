Dontari Poe takes his world tour to Miami

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 6:39 AM EDT

If free agent defensive tackle keeps making free agent visits and going out to nice dinners with prospective teams, he might end up as big as Eddie Lacy soon.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will become the latest stop on Poe’s tour, after he left Atlanta without a deal.

In addition to the Falcons, Poe has visited with the Colts and Jaguars.

The Chiefs have already replaced him, signing Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan.

Pairing Poe with Ndamukong Suh would provide a huge boost for the Dolphins defense. The two-time Pro Bowler could lean toward a one-year deal, allowing him to reset the market this year after failing to find the payday he was looking for.