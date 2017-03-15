 Skip to content

Eddie Lacy’s deal: $4.25 million with incentives

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT
Another day, another deal that was inaccurately pumped up and fed to a willing citizen soldier of #scooptown.

Reported by ESPN as a one-year, $5.5 million deal with $3 million fully guaranteed, the contract signed by running back Eddie Lacy in Seattle is actually worth $4.25 million, with $2.865 million guaranteed.

Per multiple reports, Lacy gets a $1.5 million signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $1.365 million. He also has a whopping $1 million in per-game roster bonuses, which means that for each game he misses due to injury or otherwise, he loses $62,500.

Lacy also has a $385,000 workout bonus, which contains a weight clause. Which means he’ll need to do something far more challenging than showing up and putting in the work in order to get the cash.

The difference between $4.25 million and $5.5 million comes from $1.3 million in incentives. Though some in the media like to downplay the ability of the player to earn the money by pointing out that they are “not likely to be earned,” the title is an accounting tool under the salary cap, not a prediction as to whether the goals actually will be achieved. (The specific incentive package for Lacy has not been disclosed.)

The only sure thing for Lacy is $2.865 million. Everything else hinges on Lacy’s ability to play, to make weight, and to perform.

12 Responses to “Eddie Lacy’s deal: $4.25 million with incentives”
  1. truthbetold109 says: Mar 15, 2017 11:59 AM

    I always liked Eddie and when he was healthy he was a stud.
    I wish him well in Seattle.

  2. walker1191 says: Mar 15, 2017 12:00 PM

    Seems like a lot of money for this pantload.

  3. wrm1230 says: Mar 15, 2017 12:02 PM

    Lacy is the definition of high maintenance. There is nothing in his character that sugggests he will ever stay in shape. That 2.865 million is a lot of squeeze for very little juice.

  4. bassplucker says: Mar 15, 2017 12:03 PM

    The only sure thing for Lacy is $2.865 million.
    ————————-
    In other words, current market value for veteran RBs with mileage is roughly $10,000 / lb.

  5. thisoneguy1 says: Mar 15, 2017 12:03 PM

    The incentives include a $385,000 workout bonus if Eddie keeps his weight down, and an extra $1 million if he doesn’t eat the Space Needle.

  6. djvh2 says: Mar 15, 2017 12:04 PM

    He is fat, lazy, unmotivated, but still was a better option than Adrian Peterson. Hmm.

  7. weepingjebus says: Mar 15, 2017 12:09 PM

    “11 out of 12 of these contracts are underinflated.” — BSPN

  8. questionableopinion says: Mar 15, 2017 12:12 PM

    That is much more reasonable. Makes me wonder why GB weren’t willing to match or what they have planned.

  9. fumblenuts says: Mar 15, 2017 12:14 PM

    This dude SHOULD hire a nutritionist and personal trainer right off the bat. If he can focus on his “craft” he could have a MONSTER year.

  10. jakehoyt says: Mar 15, 2017 12:14 PM

    Seahawks improving their OL with a athletic 270lb body

  11. clashpoint says: Mar 15, 2017 12:15 PM

    In the fine print, line 5 of paragraph 3 of the twelfth amendment of section 4, clearly references and I quote directly, “…a baker’s dozen of assorted bearclaws, fritters and scones in the signee’s locker daily…”

  12. j huber says: Mar 15, 2017 12:15 PM

    Some of Seattle’s new RB don’t appear very durable. This was cheap insurance policy.

