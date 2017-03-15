Eddie Lacy’s deal: $4.25 million with incentives

Another day, another deal that was inaccurately pumped up and fed to a willing citizen soldier of #scooptown.
Reported by ESPN as a one-year, $5.5 million deal with $3 million fully guaranteed, the contract signed by running back Eddie Lacy in Seattle is actually worth $4.25 million, with $2.865 million guaranteed.
Per multiple reports, Lacy gets a $1.5 million signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $1.365 million. He also has a whopping $1 million in per-game roster bonuses, which means that for each game he misses due to injury or otherwise, he loses $62,500.
Lacy also has a $385,000 workout bonus, which contains a weight clause. Which means he’ll need to do something far more challenging than showing up and putting in the work in order to get the cash.
The difference between $4.25 million and $5.5 million comes from $1.3 million in incentives. Though some in the media like to downplay the ability of the player to earn the money by pointing out that they are “not likely to be earned,” the title is an accounting tool under the salary cap, not a prediction as to whether the goals actually will be achieved. (The specific incentive package for Lacy has not been disclosed.)
The only sure thing for Lacy is $2.865 million. Everything else hinges on Lacy’s ability to play, to make weight, and to perform.
I always liked Eddie and when he was healthy he was a stud.
I wish him well in Seattle.
Seems like a lot of money for this pantload.
Lacy is the definition of high maintenance. There is nothing in his character that sugggests he will ever stay in shape. That 2.865 million is a lot of squeeze for very little juice.
In other words, current market value for veteran RBs with mileage is roughly $10,000 / lb.
The incentives include a $385,000 workout bonus if Eddie keeps his weight down, and an extra $1 million if he doesn’t eat the Space Needle.
He is fat, lazy, unmotivated, but still was a better option than Adrian Peterson. Hmm.
“11 out of 12 of these contracts are underinflated.” — BSPN
That is much more reasonable. Makes me wonder why GB weren’t willing to match or what they have planned.
This dude SHOULD hire a nutritionist and personal trainer right off the bat. If he can focus on his “craft” he could have a MONSTER year.
Seahawks improving their OL with a athletic 270lb body
In the fine print, line 5 of paragraph 3 of the twelfth amendment of section 4, clearly references and I quote directly, “…a baker’s dozen of assorted bearclaws, fritters and scones in the signee’s locker daily…”
Some of Seattle’s new RB don’t appear very durable. This was cheap insurance policy.