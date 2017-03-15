Eddie Lacy’s deal: $4.25 million with incentives

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Another day, another deal that was inaccurately pumped up and fed to a willing citizen soldier of #scooptown.

Reported by ESPN as a one-year, $5.5 million deal with $3 million fully guaranteed, the contract signed by running back Eddie Lacy in Seattle is actually worth $4.25 million, with $2.865 million guaranteed.

Per multiple reports, Lacy gets a $1.5 million signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $1.365 million. He also has a whopping $1 million in per-game roster bonuses, which means that for each game he misses due to injury or otherwise, he loses $62,500.

Lacy also has a $385,000 workout bonus, which contains a weight clause. Which means he’ll need to do something far more challenging than showing up and putting in the work in order to get the cash.

The difference between $4.25 million and $5.5 million comes from $1.3 million in incentives. Though some in the media like to downplay the ability of the player to earn the money by pointing out that they are “not likely to be earned,” the title is an accounting tool under the salary cap, not a prediction as to whether the goals actually will be achieved. (The specific incentive package for Lacy has not been disclosed.)

The only sure thing for Lacy is $2.865 million. Everything else hinges on Lacy’s ability to play, to make weight, and to perform.