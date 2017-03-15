 Skip to content

Free agent Gosder Cherilus isn’t looking for work

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT
Getty Images

When is a retirement not really a retirement? When a guy’s not really bothering to retire.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers free agent Gosder Cherilus isn’t really looking for work, and isn’t really ready to file retirement papers.

So, basically, if someone wanted to overwhelm him with an offer, maybe he’d listen. Or maybe not.

The 32-year-old Cherilus spent the last two years with the Bucs, starting in 2015 and working as a backup last year. He’s played 132 games, and that may be enough for him.

2 Responses to “Free agent Gosder Cherilus isn’t looking for work”
  1. timmmah10 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:05 PM

    What a coincidence… work isn’t looking for him.

  2. thompgk says: Mar 15, 2017 1:07 PM

    David Irving finally broke him

  3. jjackwagon says: Mar 15, 2017 1:26 PM

    Hopefully he invested well and never has to look for work again.

