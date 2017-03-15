Free agent Gosder Cherilus isn’t looking for work

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT

When is a retirement not really a retirement? When a guy’s not really bothering to retire.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers free agent Gosder Cherilus isn’t really looking for work, and isn’t really ready to file retirement papers.

So, basically, if someone wanted to overwhelm him with an offer, maybe he’d listen. Or maybe not.

The 32-year-old Cherilus spent the last two years with the Bucs, starting in 2015 and working as a backup last year. He’s played 132 games, and that may be enough for him.