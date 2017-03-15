Instead of releasing Jeremy Zuttah, Ravens trade him to 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

Chalk up another win for the leaking your intent to cut a player in order to find a trade partner that allows you to get something instead of nothing in return maneuver.

Wednesday morning brought word that the Ravens were planning to release center Jeremy Zuttah. On Wednesday afternoon, though, the Ravens made a different announcement.

They announced that they have traded Zuttah to the 49ers. They will package their sixth-round pick with the veteran in exchange for the 49ers’ sixth-round pick. The 49ers pick is No. 186 overall while the Ravens were slated to pick 12 slots later.

John Urschel and Ryan Jensen are in-house candidates to replace Zuttah in Baltimore.

Daniel Kilgore started 13 games at center for the Niners last season and remains under contract to the team. In a statement announcing the trade, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said the team believes “that you can never have enough good offensive linemen” and that competition will bring out the best in everyone on the roster.