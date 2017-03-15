Jared Cook’s Minnesota visit concludes

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 15, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT

Tight end Jared Cook’s visit with the Vikings has concluded, the team announced Wednesday night.

Cook had previously visited the Seahawks. NFL Network reported that the Raiders are interested in Cook and will get his next visit.

The Vikings have been announcing free-agent visitors upon at the conclusion of those visits. The announcement means Cook didn’t sign and remains a free agent.

Cook, who turns 30 next month, caught 30 passes for the Packers last season after being released by the Rams following the 2015 season.