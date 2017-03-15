Kenny Stills: I think the Dolphins are going to do something special

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills quickly signed a four-year, $32 million contract to stay in Miami when free agency started, showing that he’s committed to the franchise that traded for him two years ago.
Stills said this morning on PFT Live that he feels at home with the Dolphins and knew that staying was his top priority, even as other teams wooed him.
“I wanted to be here,” Stills said. “I think we’re going to do something special here. I believe in the staff. I believe in the owner. I believe in every person that’s in our building, and I love Miami and I love the people here. So I wanted to stay here and do something special for them.”
Last season Stills started all 16 games and had 42 catches for 726 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns, and the Dolphins ended their playoff drought. Stills said he believes the Dolphins are going to build on that in 2017, and beyond.
Kenny is a team guy. Despite the backlash he got from the media for kneeling he is a well liked and supported player on the roster and amongst the coaching staff.
Before, the Dolphins were criticized for letting a lot of their core nucleus guys go to other teams for more money. Now, they’re making an effort to keep impactful players in leadership roles and some national media heads are still throwing shade at them for re-signing Stills and Andre Branch for fairly on-par contracts based on their numbers and production in comparison to other guys in the league.
People who continuously cite Kenny’s drop in Week 1 against the Seahawks end up having to put a foot in their mouths because if they lost that game because of his drop that means he single-handedly won Miami a couple games on the days he made big catches. Or I guess that’s their logic.
Anyone who watched the Dolphins play last year knows they’re not the same old Dolphins. The Gase affect has even permeated it’s way to the front office on how they’ve finalized deals as of late. Can’t ask for a better situation right now.
