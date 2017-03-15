Kenny Stills: I think the Dolphins are going to do something special

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills quickly signed a four-year, $32 million contract to stay in Miami when free agency started, showing that he’s committed to the franchise that traded for him two years ago.

Stills said this morning on PFT Live that he feels at home with the Dolphins and knew that staying was his top priority, even as other teams wooed him.

“I wanted to be here,” Stills said. “I think we’re going to do something special here. I believe in the staff. I believe in the owner. I believe in every person that’s in our building, and I love Miami and I love the people here. So I wanted to stay here and do something special for them.”

Last season Stills started all 16 games and had 42 catches for 726 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns, and the Dolphins ended their playoff drought. Stills said he believes the Dolphins are going to build on that in 2017, and beyond.