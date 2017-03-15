 Skip to content

Lance Dunbar to visit Rams

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT
There weren’t enough carries to go around in Dallas, so Lance Dunbar is looking for a few more.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, Dunbar is visiting the Rams today.

Dunbar carried the ball just nine times last year, operating as a third down back behind some guy named Ezekiel Elliott.

He’s a capable pass-catcher when he has opportunities, and there may be more of them available in Los Angeles, where there isn’t a lot of depth behind Todd Gurley.

2 Responses to “Lance Dunbar to visit Rams”
  1. footballisnotthatimportant says: Mar 15, 2017 9:30 AM

    Hell, he’d probably have a better YPC than Gurley.

    It would be difficult to be worse.

    Yes, I’m saying the guy is overrated.

    So is Andrew Luck.

    Bring on the thumbs down, plebs.

  2. key2heat says: Mar 15, 2017 9:34 AM

    He needs to go wherever Romo goes.

  3. whyamiacowboysfanagain says: Mar 15, 2017 9:48 AM

    hope Dallas can keep him….

