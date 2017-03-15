Lance Dunbar to visit Rams

There weren’t enough carries to go around in Dallas, so Lance Dunbar is looking for a few more.
According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, Dunbar is visiting the Rams today.
Dunbar carried the ball just nine times last year, operating as a third down back behind some guy named Ezekiel Elliott.
He’s a capable pass-catcher when he has opportunities, and there may be more of them available in Los Angeles, where there isn’t a lot of depth behind Todd Gurley.
Hell, he’d probably have a better YPC than Gurley.
It would be difficult to be worse.
Yes, I’m saying the guy is overrated.
So is Andrew Luck.
Bring on the thumbs down, plebs.
He needs to go wherever Romo goes.
hope Dallas can keep him….