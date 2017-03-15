Lance Dunbar to visit Rams

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT

There weren’t enough carries to go around in Dallas, so Lance Dunbar is looking for a few more.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, Dunbar is visiting the Rams today.

Dunbar carried the ball just nine times last year, operating as a third down back behind some guy named Ezekiel Elliott.

He’s a capable pass-catcher when he has opportunities, and there may be more of them available in Los Angeles, where there isn’t a lot of depth behind Todd Gurley.