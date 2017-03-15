Martellus Bennett: It will be interesting to see how I’m utilized

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 7:23 AM EDT

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett has been a good quote everywhere he’s played and he’s gained a lot of knowledge about how to communicate with quarterbacks over the years.

Bennett has played with Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Jay Cutler and Tony Romo, leading him to say that he speaks “several different quarterback languages” during a conference call on Tuesday. Bennett added he just needs to learn which one Aaron Rodgers speaks and that the two men have been in contact to get on the same page.

All of that moving around has also given Bennett experience in a lot of offenses. He was asked how he expects he and fellow tight ends Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers will be used by the Packers next season.

“I don’t know, I can do a lot of s—,” Bennett said, via ESPN.com. “All of us are a little bit different, so it will be interesting to see how I’m utilized this year.”

As long as he and Rodgers find common linguistic ground, it’s a pretty good bet that Bennett will be utilized early and often by the Packers.