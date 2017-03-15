Michigan draft prospect facing misdemeanor domestic violence charge

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 15, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

Former University of Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis, a prospect in this year’s NFL Draft, was recently charged with misdemeanor domestic violence .

Per MLive.com, Lewis is accused of assaulting his 20-year-old girlfriend early Wednesday morning in Ann Arbor. The report says no date for his arraignment is set.

Lewis participated in the NFL Scouting Combine last month, though the NFL has started to keep players with criminal charges in their backgrounds out of the event. Lewis will have questions to answer about the incident for NFL teams over the next month, and it is possible that the incident could affect his draft status.

Lewis was a two-time All-Big Ten player and an All-American last season.