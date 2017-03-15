Panthers re-sign Kyle Love

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

The Panthers have held onto another member of their defensive line.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed defensive tackle Kyle Love. The team used the franchise tag on defensive tackle Kawann Short and re-signed defensive ends Charles Johnson, Mario Addison and Wes Horton in addition to bringing defensive end Julius Peppers back to his first NFL home.

Love joined the Panthers late in the 2014 season and was cut at the end of the summer last year before returning to the team in September. Love had 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 10 appearances last year.

The Panthers have also parted ways with defensive tackle Paul Soliai and defensive end Kony Ealy as part of their offseason machinations on the defensive line.