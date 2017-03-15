Report: Cornerback DeShawn Shead visiting Bills

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 15, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

A week after being non-tendered as a restricted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks, cornerback Deshawn Shead is set to visit the Buffalo Bills according to Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com.

Shead is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Seattle’s Divisional Round playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The injury will likely keep Shead sidelined for the start of the regular season. The Seahawks elected not to tender him a contract last week, which would have been worth at least $1.797 million.

Shead assumed the starting cornerback role opposite Richard Sherman last season and started 15 games for Seattle. He had an interception, forced fumble and 14 passes defended on the year. Shead initially spent most of his first two seasons in Seattle on the team’s practice squad before earning a bigger role with the team.

The injury could be problematic, but Shead could help Buffalo fill the void created by the departure of Stephon Gilmore to New England in free agency.