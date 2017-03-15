Report: No charges for Rams’ Ethan Westbrooks following arrest

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 15, 2017, 1:19 AM EDT

The Sacramento County District Attorney has declined to file charges against Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ethan Westbrooks pending further investigation according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Westbrooks was arrested last week in Sacramento on suspicion of domestic violence after an alleged altercation stemming from a child custody dispute. The victim that placed the call to police had injuries to her upper body. Westbrooks was found later at a different address and taken into custody.

The Rams placed an original round restricted free agent tender on Westbrooks worth $1.797 million last week. Westbrooks appeared in all 16 games for the Rams last season and recorded 24 tackles and two sacks.