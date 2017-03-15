Report: Ravens releasing Jeremy Zuttah

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

The Ravens lost one starter from their offensive line when right tackle Rick Wagner signed with the Lions and they are reportedly losing another one by choice.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports that the team is going to release center Jeremy Zuttah. Zuttah was set to make a $3.5 million base salary in 2017 and his departure would give the team just under $2.4 million in cap space.

Zuttah started 41 games for the Ravens over the last three seasons and played every game last season. He also spent several years as a starter in Tampa after the Buccaneers took him with the 83rd pick in the 2008 draft.

The Ravens also saw guard Vladimir Ducasse leave for Buffalo and haven’t added any offensive linemen to the roster in free agency thus far, which is something they could remedy in the coming days or via the draft next month.