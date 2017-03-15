Report: Saints, Jets, Bills in on Travaris Cadet

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT

The Saints would like to bring running back Travaris Cadet back to New Orleans, but a couple of other teams are also in the running.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Bills and Jets have also made offers to Cadet since free agency got underway. Both those teams have solid backfield arrangements, as do the Saints, but Cadet’s pass-catching ability would bring something different to the table.

If Cadet did leave the Saints, it wouldn’t be the first time he was enticed to leave New Orleans by an AFC East team. Cadet signed with the Patriots in 2015, but only played one game with them before being released in September. He played four games for the 49ers before heading back to the Saints for two games and all of last season. Cadet caught 40 passes for the Saints last year and had 38 in 2014, his previous full season with the team.