Saints lineman Tim Lelito visiting the Lions

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

The Lions have already made some big moves to improve their offensive line, and they’re still looking.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Saints free agent Tim Lelito is visiting the Lions today.

Lelito’s from Detroit and played at Grand Valley State, so the same kind of homecoming appeal that drew Packers guard T.J. Lang there could appeal.

They also signed Ravens right tackle Rick Wagner, emphasizing the need to improve up front.

Lelito, 27, has started 24 games for the Saints the last four years, and would provide good interior depth at the very least.