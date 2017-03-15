 Skip to content

Steelers will sign Justin Hunter

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 15, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT
The Steelers plan to sign wide receiver Justin Hunter, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Hunter has bounced around the league, but the Steelers are apparently intrigued with his size and speed. The Steelers aren’t sure about the status of wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who was suspended for all of last season, and the addition of Hunter could indicate the Steelers aren’t expecting Bryant back. It could also could be a not-so-subtle message to Sammie Coates that he needs to be better.

Hunter, 25, was a third-round pick of the Titans in 2013. He wound up with 10 catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Bills last season after being cut by the Titans and later by the Dolphins.

The Steelers have had some free agents in on visits but hadn’t previously signed one. Hunter visited the Patriots last week and visited the Steelers earlier this week.

3 Responses to “Steelers will sign Justin Hunter”
  1. wib22 says: Mar 15, 2017 11:24 AM

    A reminder that he’s catching passes from someone who should be in a jail cell.

  2. handsofsteelhartofstone says: Mar 15, 2017 11:30 AM

    camp casualty, practice squad

  3. citizenstrange says: Mar 15, 2017 11:33 AM

    The former No. 34 overall pick in 2013, Hunter has never really put his intriguing blend of size (6’4/203) and speed (4.44 forty) together at the pro level, though he has shown some red-zone and deep-ball skills with 12 touchdowns and a career 16.7 YPR average.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    No. 34 overall is the second pick of the second round. Not a third-round pick.

