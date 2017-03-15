 Skip to content

Terence Newman remains with Vikings

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

Terence Newman says he’ll play at age 39 in 2017 because he wants to win a ring. And he thinks he can win a ring by remaining in Minnesota.

The Vikings have announced that they’ve agreed to terms with Newman for him to return to the team for his third season in Minnesota.

Newman, who will turn 39 in September, has played 15 seasons overall and is still playing at a surprisingly high level for a player his age. He also has a very good relationship with coach Mike Zimmer, which surely played a big part in his decision to stay with the Vikings. This will be Newman’s ninth season playing for Zimmer as either his head coach or defensive coordinator.

Newman started 10 games for the Vikings last season and played 73 percent of their defensive snaps. He also recorded his 41st interception, putting him second only to DeAngelo Hall among active players. Now Newman hopes he can get his first ring.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Minnesota Vikings, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “Terence Newman remains with Vikings”
  1. clear2me says: Mar 15, 2017 12:19 PM

    An article on the Vikings without “toxic” mentioned? However the Packer comments will likely cover that.

  2. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 15, 2017 12:20 PM

    Newman is a physical freak. It’s amazing that a cornerback can continue to play at a high level at that age. He will most likely be the nickel corner or a backup at the outside spots and will be a valuable contributor. That kind of takes the edge off of losing Munnerlyn.

  3. 250dollarnflowner says: Mar 15, 2017 12:20 PM

    he would be the #1 in green bleh.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!