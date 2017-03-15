Terence Newman remains with Vikings

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

Terence Newman says he’ll play at age 39 in 2017 because he wants to win a ring. And he thinks he can win a ring by remaining in Minnesota.

The Vikings have announced that they’ve agreed to terms with Newman for him to return to the team for his third season in Minnesota.

Newman, who will turn 39 in September, has played 15 seasons overall and is still playing at a surprisingly high level for a player his age. He also has a very good relationship with coach Mike Zimmer, which surely played a big part in his decision to stay with the Vikings. This will be Newman’s ninth season playing for Zimmer as either his head coach or defensive coordinator.

Newman started 10 games for the Vikings last season and played 73 percent of their defensive snaps. He also recorded his 41st interception, putting him second only to DeAngelo Hall among active players. Now Newman hopes he can get his first ring.