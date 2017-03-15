Terence Newman says he’s playing in 2017, close to signing with contender

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 15, 2017, 12:13 AM EDT

Cornerback Terence Newman may be 39 years old, but he’s not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

In an interview with Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Newman said he intends on playing this season and is close to signing with a team he expects to compete for a Super Bowl next season.

“I’m planning on playing,” Newman said. “So, hopefully, we get something wrapped up in the next couple days. … There should be a deal imminent. I can’t break that part of it to you, but there is a deal that’s imminent, that’s in the works and in the next day or two, it should come out.

“The only reason I’m playing the game right now is because I want a ring.”

Newman has played the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings where he’s started 26 games over that span. He’s had 100 tackles with four interceptions and 20 passes defended over the last two years.

One place that could make sense for Newman (and fit the Super Bowl contender moniker) is the New England Patriots. If New England deals Malcolm Butler to New Orleans (or elsewhere), Newman could help fill the void left by the trade and Logan Ryan’s departure to Tennessee. They wouldn’t be the only team to fit that description but it could be a possible landing spot should the trade of Butler come to fruition.