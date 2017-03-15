Terrelle Pryor wanted a one-year deal

Terrelle Pryor could have signed a four-year deal with the Browns. He opted for a one-year deal with Washington.
“It’s something that we asked for, myself and my agents, for a one-year deal,” Pryor told Dan Patrick on Tuesday. “It’s kind of like a ‘prove it’ deal almost to a certain extent. I think a lot of people are thinking that this is a one-trick pony, like a one-time thing. You know, just out of nowhere I could catch 79 balls or whatever and go over 1,000 yards. I got a lot to prove and I really can’t wait. I look forward to it.”
Having Kirk Cousins (assuming he’s not traded to, you know, Cleveland) will help Pryor reach his ceiling as a receiver, wherever it may be. The closer he gets to it in 2017, the more likely his next contract will carry more years and/or more money.
That said, more players should push for shorter-term deals. Given that the four- and five-year contracts are typically one- or two-year deals with an annual team option for the rest, anyone who is playing in year three, four, or five of a contract arguably is underpaid — because if the player was overpaid, the contract would be torn up.
Regardless, then, of whether a player is trying to prove himself, it makes sense to do shorter deals and to keep going back to the free-agency trough, especially with the salary cap spiking and no player contracts accounting for that by giving a player a percentage of the total spending allotment.
Good luck with Redskins Terrelle.
He knows the Giants wanted him and couldn’t fit him until they came to terms with JP.
Next season, they will be able to offer him what he wants, at the terms that both can agree upon IF he excels like he probably should in that offense.
Isn’t every NFL contract essentially a one year deal? There’s rarely guaranteed money except for signing bonuses.
Not a bad rental for the Redskins at the price. I wish they could’ve locked him for one more year. Then again, this team doesn’t really know how to plan for the future all that well
Dude… if it wasn’t for Cleveland, you would be in Canada, along with Manziel.