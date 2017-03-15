Todd Marinovich pleads guilty to drug charges and naked trespassing

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Former Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty to a collection of misdemeanor charges, after his latest drug-related arrest found him naked in a stranger’s backyard.

According to Kelly Puente of the Orange County Register, Marinovich pleaded guilty to five counts including misdemeanor public nudity, drug and trespassing charges.

He was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail, but that was suspended pending the completion of a six-month stint in a rehab facility and three years of probation.

He was arrested last August after police got calls about a naked man hiking, and he was found in a residential yard with a bag containing methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, a marijuana pipe and his wallet.

His lawyer said he decided to check into the rehab facility after the arrest, and has continued to test clean since the arrest last summer.

Marinovich’s NFL career came unraveled because of his drug issues, which he has continued to battle.