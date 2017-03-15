Todd Marinovich pleads guilty to drug charges and naked trespassing

Former Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty to a collection of misdemeanor charges, after his latest drug-related arrest found him naked in a stranger’s backyard.
According to Kelly Puente of the Orange County Register, Marinovich pleaded guilty to five counts including misdemeanor public nudity, drug and trespassing charges.
He was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail, but that was suspended pending the completion of a six-month stint in a rehab facility and three years of probation.
He was arrested last August after police got calls about a naked man hiking, and he was found in a residential yard with a bag containing methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, a marijuana pipe and his wallet.
His lawyer said he decided to check into the rehab facility after the arrest, and has continued to test clean since the arrest last summer.
Marinovich’s NFL career came unraveled because of his drug issues, which he has continued to battle.
Good thing his Dad never let him eat McDonalds or junk food.
Man, back in the day when I would get loose, I would stay in my apartment, put on the headphones and crank up Dark Side of the Moon. Times have changed, I guess.
Manziel should be required to spend 6 months with this guy before being given any consideration for reinstatement.
This guy is Peter Pan — never grew up.
Guy played pro football on acid.
How many times does he have to get arrested before he actually serves some jail/prison time?
how many times in rehab do these guys get before they actually have to do time instead of always getting probation? he keeps getting busted so the rehab isn’t working so let him and all the other other losers do time like any other person busted for possession the first time.
1st, of course you pleaded guilty. A good excuse does not exists to be butt naked in a strangers back yard
2nd, he’s lucky he didn’t wind up the wrong back yard. I tell you right now, a random grown man, naked as the day he was born, hanging out in my back yard is going to be target practice. I’ll call 911 after I put him down
Careful taking joy out of other’s misfortune. Shadenfraude
jimmysee says:
Mar 15, 2017 12:48 PM
This guy is Peter Pan — never grew up.
Hard to fault someone who was never allowed to have a childhood.
On the QB spectrum, he’s on the polar opposite end from TB12 in all respects.
If he was naked, where did he keep the bag of drugs? Oh, wait, there are some questions best left unasked….
I may be out of step here but these people dont need jail time they need help. These things affect people from all walks of life.
I personally think for users a new approach is needed. Dealers, sure jail them, users need help.
neilpountney says:
Mar 15, 2017 1:11 PM
I may be out of step here but these people dont need jail time they need help. These things affect people from all walks of life.
I personally think for users a new approach is needed. Dealers, sure jail them, users need help.
Problem being, how many times do you give them help before you recognize that they might just not want it? You can’t get clean if you don’t REALLY want to get clean and stay clean.