Todd Marinovich pleads guilty to drug charges and naked trespassing

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
Former Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty to a collection of misdemeanor charges, after his latest drug-related arrest found him naked in a stranger’s backyard.

According to Kelly Puente of the Orange County Register, Marinovich pleaded guilty to five counts including misdemeanor public nudity, drug and trespassing charges.

He was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail, but that was suspended pending the completion of a six-month stint in a rehab facility and three years of probation.

He was arrested last August after police got calls about a naked man hiking, and he was found in a residential yard with a bag containing methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, a marijuana pipe and his wallet.

His lawyer said he decided to check into the rehab facility after the arrest, and has continued to test clean since the arrest last summer.

Marinovich’s NFL career came unraveled because of his drug issues, which he has continued to battle.

26 Responses to “Todd Marinovich pleads guilty to drug charges and naked trespassing”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Mar 15, 2017 12:37 PM

    The correct term is “skyclad.”

  2. lgw91s says: Mar 15, 2017 12:38 PM

    This isn’t going to help your comeback, Todd.

  3. filmex2000 says: Mar 15, 2017 12:39 PM

    Good thing his Dad never let him eat McDonalds or junk food.

  4. headwoundharry says: Mar 15, 2017 12:40 PM

    Ranks up there with JBust as one of Al’s finest.

  5. clashpoint says: Mar 15, 2017 12:42 PM

    Naked trespassing should be an Olympic sport. I’d watch that one for sure.

  6. beauregard says: Mar 15, 2017 12:43 PM

    Raider Nation!

  7. headwoundharry says: Mar 15, 2017 12:43 PM

    Man, back in the day when I would get loose, I would stay in my apartment, put on the headphones and crank up Dark Side of the Moon. Times have changed, I guess.

  8. stexan says: Mar 15, 2017 12:44 PM

    Manziel should be required to spend 6 months with this guy before being given any consideration for reinstatement.

  9. citizenstrange says: Mar 15, 2017 12:48 PM

    That was my daily attire at Hedonism in Jamaica.

  10. jimmysee says: Mar 15, 2017 12:48 PM

    This guy is Peter Pan — never grew up.

  11. New England>Your Team says: Mar 15, 2017 12:48 PM

    Guy played pro football on acid.

    What a legend.

  12. thingamajig says: Mar 15, 2017 12:48 PM

    How many times does he have to get arrested before he actually serves some jail/prison time?

  13. getnakedandrunwild says: Mar 15, 2017 12:49 PM

    I wanna meet this dude!!!!

  14. jjackwagon says: Mar 15, 2017 12:49 PM

    Raiders gonna Raider.

  15. metalhead65 says: Mar 15, 2017 12:51 PM

    how many times in rehab do these guys get before they actually have to do time instead of always getting probation? he keeps getting busted so the rehab isn’t working so let him and all the other other losers do time like any other person busted for possession the first time.

  16. PatSwinagain says: Mar 15, 2017 12:53 PM

    Few! For a minute there, I thought he might get accused of being generally aware of air being removed from footballs.

    Thank goodness that didn’t happen.

  17. sumkat says: Mar 15, 2017 12:56 PM

    1st, of course you pleaded guilty. A good excuse does not exists to be butt naked in a strangers back yard

    2nd, he’s lucky he didn’t wind up the wrong back yard. I tell you right now, a random grown man, naked as the day he was born, hanging out in my back yard is going to be target practice. I’ll call 911 after I put him down

  18. mvp43 says: Mar 15, 2017 12:57 PM

    Marvis Lewis on line 2

  19. gslumbers says: Mar 15, 2017 12:57 PM

    Careful taking joy out of other’s misfortune. Shadenfraude

  20. wib22 says: Mar 15, 2017 12:59 PM

    Once a raider, always a raider.

  21. mullman76 says: Mar 15, 2017 1:00 PM

    Go Raiders?

  22. medialovesthecowboys says: Mar 15, 2017 1:01 PM

    jimmysee says:
    Mar 15, 2017 12:48 PM

    This guy is Peter Pan — never grew up.
    ——————————————————–
    Hard to fault someone who was never allowed to have a childhood.

  23. thelastwordyaheard says: Mar 15, 2017 1:05 PM

    On the QB spectrum, he’s on the polar opposite end from TB12 in all respects.

  24. troylok says: Mar 15, 2017 1:09 PM

    If he was naked, where did he keep the bag of drugs? Oh, wait, there are some questions best left unasked….

  25. neilpountney says: Mar 15, 2017 1:11 PM

    I may be out of step here but these people dont need jail time they need help. These things affect people from all walks of life.

    I personally think for users a new approach is needed. Dealers, sure jail them, users need help.

  26. jahbrohknee says: Mar 15, 2017 1:17 PM

    neilpountney says:
    Mar 15, 2017 1:11 PM
    I may be out of step here but these people dont need jail time they need help. These things affect people from all walks of life.

    I personally think for users a new approach is needed. Dealers, sure jail them, users need help.

    0 0
    Report comment

    —–

    Problem being, how many times do you give them help before you recognize that they might just not want it? You can’t get clean if you don’t REALLY want to get clean and stay clean.

