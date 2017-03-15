Vikings fullback Zach Line to visit Jets

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT

If you hold with those who believe the Vikings are “toxic,” right now, you can understand why players might flee.

So of course, the latest free agent to hit the road is going to see a franchise that isn’t exactly known for stability.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Vikings fullback Zach Line is headed to visit the Jets.

Line has spent the last four years with the Vikings. He has 13 career rushes for 25 yards, seven receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jets wanted to add a fullback to help their running game, but stood back while the big fullback money was flying last week (such that fullback money flies).