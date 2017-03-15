Vikings sign Adam Thielen to three-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

The Vikings gave wide receiver Adam Thielen a second-round tender as a restricted free agent to increase their chances of holding onto him this offseason and they eliminated the possibility of losing him altogether on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Thielen and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.

The agreement caps Thielen’s rapid ascent into the spotlight. He had 20 catches during his first two seasons with the Vikings, but broke out with 69 catches for a team-leading 967 yards and five touchdowns during the 2016 season.

Thielen’s breakout happened with Sam Bradford playing quarterback. Bradford was acquired in a trade from the Eagles after Teddy Bridgewater’s knee injury and the uncertainty about Bridgewater’s health means there’s a good chance that Bradford will remain the starter in 2017 as well.

Thielen joined Stefon Diggs as Minnesota’s starting receivers for most of last season. The new deal suggests that will remain the case, although the team would love to see more from 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell as well.