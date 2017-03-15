 Skip to content

Vikings sign Adam Thielen to three-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
The Vikings gave wide receiver Adam Thielen a second-round tender as a restricted free agent to increase their chances of holding onto him this offseason and they eliminated the possibility of losing him altogether on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Thielen and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.

The agreement caps Thielen’s rapid ascent into the spotlight. He had 20 catches during his first two seasons with the Vikings, but broke out with 69 catches for a team-leading 967 yards and five touchdowns during the 2016 season.

Thielen’s breakout happened with Sam Bradford playing quarterback. Bradford was acquired in a trade from the Eagles after Teddy Bridgewater’s knee injury and the uncertainty about Bridgewater’s health means there’s a good chance that Bradford will remain the starter in 2017 as well.

Thielen joined Stefon Diggs as Minnesota’s starting receivers for most of last season. The new deal suggests that will remain the case, although the team would love to see more from 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell as well.

15 Responses to “Vikings sign Adam Thielen to three-year deal”
  1. nathanp2013 says: Mar 15, 2017 4:11 PM

    Best WR contract in FA.

  2. jjpmn says: Mar 15, 2017 4:11 PM

    What a great story. Congrats to him.

  3. upnorthvikesfan says: Mar 15, 2017 4:11 PM

    That’s how you do it. Keep your nose clean, work hard and be a team player and you get a long term deal. Now if the rest of the guys in the league could figure that out.

  4. thegr8rayfinkle says: Mar 15, 2017 4:19 PM

    Local guy makes good. Great story. Even better citizen which everyone should strive to be.

  5. jermainewiggins says: Mar 15, 2017 4:20 PM

    Hooked on a Thielen! Easily one of my favorite players.

    SKOL

  6. diveleft says: Mar 15, 2017 4:20 PM

    Awesome news for Viking fans. Very happy he is signed for three more years.

  7. ketchupaholic says: Mar 15, 2017 4:26 PM

    Yeah!!!
    Torch the Packers again.

  8. tjacks7 says: Mar 15, 2017 4:31 PM

    Perfect signing for the Vikings vanilla offense.

  9. deltaoracle says: Mar 15, 2017 4:36 PM

    Although I’m a Packer fan, I like him. Given his story, he’s an easy guy to root for except a couple of times each year.

  10. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 15, 2017 4:37 PM

    From not being offered a Division I scholarship to being invited to an NFL tryout camp to making an NFL practice squad to making an active roster to becoming a starter to signing a three-year contract. That is a meteoric rise and I’m looking forward to seeing what the next step will be.

  11. twinfan24 says: Mar 15, 2017 4:38 PM

    Glad they resigned him. He plays hard and has really worked to earn his playing time after coming out of Division II Minnesota State, Mankato.

  12. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 15, 2017 4:39 PM

    I really thought the Patriots would try to sign him to an offer sheet…

  13. universalchurchoftruth says: Mar 15, 2017 4:40 PM

    Sweet!

  14. pkrlvr says: Mar 15, 2017 4:40 PM

    I like Thielen, reminds me of Nelson. Betcha Newsome couldn’t cover him either…

  15. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 15, 2017 4:43 PM

    12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns Christmas Eve against the Packers. I know, it’s the Packers, but there is star potential here.

