Vikings sign Adam Thielen to three-year deal

The Vikings gave wide receiver Adam Thielen a second-round tender as a restricted free agent to increase their chances of holding onto him this offseason and they eliminated the possibility of losing him altogether on Wednesday.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Thielen and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.
The agreement caps Thielen’s rapid ascent into the spotlight. He had 20 catches during his first two seasons with the Vikings, but broke out with 69 catches for a team-leading 967 yards and five touchdowns during the 2016 season.
Thielen’s breakout happened with Sam Bradford playing quarterback. Bradford was acquired in a trade from the Eagles after Teddy Bridgewater’s knee injury and the uncertainty about Bridgewater’s health means there’s a good chance that Bradford will remain the starter in 2017 as well.
Thielen joined Stefon Diggs as Minnesota’s starting receivers for most of last season. The new deal suggests that will remain the case, although the team would love to see more from 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell as well.
Best WR contract in FA.
What a great story. Congrats to him.
That’s how you do it. Keep your nose clean, work hard and be a team player and you get a long term deal. Now if the rest of the guys in the league could figure that out.
Local guy makes good. Great story. Even better citizen which everyone should strive to be.
Hooked on a Thielen! Easily one of my favorite players.
SKOL
Awesome news for Viking fans. Very happy he is signed for three more years.
Yeah!!!
Torch the Packers again.
Perfect signing for the Vikings vanilla offense.
Although I’m a Packer fan, I like him. Given his story, he’s an easy guy to root for except a couple of times each year.
From not being offered a Division I scholarship to being invited to an NFL tryout camp to making an NFL practice squad to making an active roster to becoming a starter to signing a three-year contract. That is a meteoric rise and I’m looking forward to seeing what the next step will be.
Glad they resigned him. He plays hard and has really worked to earn his playing time after coming out of Division II Minnesota State, Mankato.
I really thought the Patriots would try to sign him to an offer sheet…
Sweet!
I like Thielen, reminds me of Nelson. Betcha Newsome couldn’t cover him either…
12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns Christmas Eve against the Packers. I know, it’s the Packers, but there is star potential here.