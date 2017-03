Posted by Zac Jackson on March 15, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT

Washington has released defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois, a source told PFT.

Jean-Francois, 30, played in every game the last two seasons for Washington and started seven games last season. He had 3.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

A veteran of eight NFL seasons, Jean-Francois was a seventh-round pick of the 49ers in 2009. He played his first four seasons in San Francisco, then two with the Colts before coming to Washington. He’s started 36 of 109 games in his career.