Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2017, 6:44 AM EDT

Questions remain about whether the Bills are committed to QB Tyrod Taylor beyond 2017.

Can the Dolphins land DT Dontari Poe?

The Patriots like how new RB Rex Burkhead sees the hole and accelerates through it.

The Jets are trying hard to land LB Dont’a Hightower.

Baltimore would still like to land a cornerback.

Bengals OT Andre Smith has only completed a full season twice in eight years in the NFL.

Could Brock Osweiler actually help the Browns on the field, and not just help them land a second-round pick?

Do the Steelers still have a shot at Dont’a Hightower?

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins told some guy on Twitter he’d join his seven-on-seven game.

The Colts hope Margus Hunt is a late bloomer.

Davon House was unhappy with the scheme changes made in the Jaguars’ defense.

The T-i-t-a-n-s are the sponsors of a local spelling bee.

Are the Broncos ready to be led by QB Paxton Lynch?

Will the Chiefs add LB Gerald Hodges?

New Raiders WR Cordarrelle Patterson hopes he gets plenty of playing time on offense, in addition to returning kicks.

The Chargers cut the guy with the NFL’s best mullet.

The Cowboys hope G Jonathan Cooper gives them depth and flexibility.

Ex-Giant Lawrence Tynes compares Mike Glennon to Eli Manning.

New Cowboy Nolan Carroll can’t wait to play the Eagles.

The team that started free agency by firing its G.M. hasn’t made a lot of moves.

New Bears CB Marcus Cooper wrote an open letter to Chicago.

Lions G T.J. Lang expects to be pain-free for the first time in years.

The Vikings may land TE Jared Cook after the Packers moved on at the position.

The Packers feel like they got a great deal on TE Martellus Bennett.

Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff likes what he has in WR Andre Roberts.

New Panthers WR Russell Shepard takes pride in dirt, sand and gravel.

The Saints think they’ve brought in quite a haul in free agency.

Kansas State DE Jordan Willis is drawing interest from the Buccaneers.

The Rams are keeping a strong special teams unit intact.

For the Cardinals, Jarvis Jones should replace Alex Okafor.

The 49ers and Tim Rattay were the victims of DeMarcus Ware’s first sack.

The Seahawks were 25th in rushing yards and 24th in yards per carry, which is why they wanted Eddie Lacy.