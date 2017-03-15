Wesley Woodyard cuts 2017 pay, adds two years to deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

Plenty of veterans take pay cuts every year, but Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard got a little more than an improved chance of remaining on the team in return for his.

Woodyard was scheduled to make $4.25 million during the 2017 season in what was to be the final year of his contract, but will now get $2.2 million as a base salary instead. He also has a two-year extension to the contract that Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports will pay him salaries of $2.7 million and $2.95 million in 2018 and 2019.

Woodyard has played in every game for the Titans over the last three seasons and made 10 starts last year. He played on more than half the snaps, but usually gave way to others in obvious passing situations. That figures to be his role this year as well, although Tennessee may be looking for another linebacker to team with Woodyard in 2017 if Sean Spence leaves the team as a free agent.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Spence recently met with the Colts, which is his first reported visit since the start of free agency.