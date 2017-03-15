Will Steelers change their position on Revis?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

Cornerback Darrelle Revis wants to play for the Steelers. The only problem with that? At last check, the Steelers don’t want Revis to play for them.

It’s currently unknown whether the full dismissal of the pending charges against Revis will change that. Two years ago, the Steelers were a surprise inclusion in the chase to sign Revis after his deal with the Patriots expired. When Revis was still in potential hot water for a February incident in Pittsburgh, the Steelers made it clear privately that they wouldn’t be pursuing him.

The separate question, for the Steelers or any other interested team, becomes the amount of any compensation that will be offered to Revis for 2017. With $6 million fully guaranteed from the Jets that is subject to offset language, Revis would be working for free if he plays for $6 million or less.

So whether it’s the Steelers or anyone else (suddenly, some in the media are suggesting a return to the Patriots), Revis will need to have motivation other than money if the money he’s offered lands at or below $6 million for 2017.