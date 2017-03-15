Zach Brown set to visit Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

The Raiders have added a pair of free agents to their offense this month, but they haven’t acquired any new faces on the other side of the ball.

That could change if they make a connection with linebacker Zach Brown. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brown will visit with the team.

Brown ranks 48th on PFT’s Hot 100 list of free agents and is coming off a strong season with the Bills. Brown started all 16 games for Buffalo and finished the year with 149 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. That effort landed Brown in a tie for a spot on the Associated Press‘ All-Pro second team and got him a trip to his first Pro Bowl.

The Raiders have lost linebacker Malcolm Smith in free agency and 11-game starter Perry Riley remains unsigned, so Brown’s arrival would fill a need on defense in Oakland.