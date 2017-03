Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

The 49ers are actively looking for guys to fit their new defensive scheme, and they’ve brought back a guy who could win a role.

According to a tweet from his agent, defensive tackle Chris Jones has signed a new one-year deal with the 49ers.

Jones has bounced around a bit, with stints with the Dolphins, Patriots, and Texans, but started the last six games of last season for San Francisco.

They’re converting to a 4-3 defense, and he could fit in nicely because of his ability to play run defense.