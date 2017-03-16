Belief persists that Patriots plan to keep Garoppolo beyond 2017

The Browns reportedly will make a run at Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. (The fallback may be Kirk Cousins.) The Patriots, based on who you believe, will listen — or they won’t. Their standoffishness comes either from an effort to maximize the trade offer or from a genuine desire to keep Garoppolo around.
As one high level employee of an AFC team recently told PFT, there’s a persistent belief within league circles that the Patriots truly want to keep Garoppolo.
First, Father Time eventually is going to whack Tom Brady over the head with whatever Father Time’s weapon of choice is (scythe, staff, hourglass, big-ass Flava Flav necklace clock). Notwithstanding the avacado ice cream, it can come very, very quickly for Brady. (Just ask Peyton Manning.) If it comes this year, the Patriots will have Garoppolo under contract for the balance of 2017 and, via the availability of the franchise tag, beyond.
Second, and as Scott Zolak from the Patriots Radio Network suggested on PFT Live in the aftermath of Super Bowl LI, the thinking is that Brady’s magic number is three more years with a caveat — if he wins one more Super Bowl, he may very well walk away. If that happens this year, the Patriots need to have Garoppolo around.
Third, Jacoby Brissett may not be the answer. There’s a feeling that the Patriots drafted Brissett at the very strong urging of his mentor, Bill Parcells, and that coach Bill Belichick has decided after a year of working with Brissett that he won’t become a true franchise quaterback.
So this isn’t about trying to get Garoppolo to make an open-ended commitment to continue to be the No. 2 while no one knows when No. 1 will choose to leave due to age or injury. It’s about the Patriots keeping Garoppolo around as insurance against Brady leaving because he’s walking off with Lombardi No. 6 or because, despite his best efforts and electrolytes, he can no longer get it done.
The Patriots won’t trade Brady instead of Garoppolo. Belichick’s habit of dumping a guy one year too early instead of one year too late has exceptions, rare as they may be. Brady, regarded as the fifth son of owner Robert Kraft, will be one of those exceptions. So Brady stays as long as he wants, especially since Belichick realizes Brady wouldn’t allow himself to keep playing once it becomes clear that he no longer can do it.
The key will be Brady’s legs. Though he’s not regarded as a fast guy (he had a nifty scramble in Super Bowl LI), the moment he can no longer slide and step and dart with authority in the pocket, that’s that.
The Patriots, if they truly believe Garoppolo is capable of carrying the mantle, have every reason to keep him around until they know how it plays out for Brady. Some think that will include using the franchise tag in 2018 — not as a precursor to a trade but as a device for ensuring that, if Brady makes it through 2017 and returns for 2018, the Patriots can preserve the ability to have Garropolo available.
Of course, there’s also a possibility that Garoppolo will chooses to sign a Band-Aid contract that pays him a fair rate to continue to wait, and that gives him a lot more if he plays. Given that Garoppolo is represented by the same firm that has signed off on Brady’s string of below-market deals, it’s impossible to rule out Garoppolo taking less to remain with an organization that constantly contends.
He’ll be traded on draft night.
I want to keep Jimmy. That said, Peyton was done years ago after his fourth neck surgery and only had a miraculous twilight year spike when he started going to mysterious “stem cell” clinics in Europe outside of FDA oversight, and his wife started getting Balco style vial mail. Brady has been much more consistent in his later years because he trains right, lays off the pizza, and is also the greatest of all time.
Couldn’t agree more with all of this. It may not make sense to keep JF financially by tagging him etc BUT I would still do it. For all the reasons Mike mentioned in this article. When the wheels fall off it will happen fast. And I do not even remotely believe Brissett is the long term answer. It will take 2-3 years to groom a successor assuming Brissett isn’t the answer. And that is assuming there is anybody in the draft this year that could be a franchise QB. Which IMO there isn’t. Next year will be a year to late to find a successor.
Patriots are thinking, Ok Cleveland give me your 1st and 12th pick in the first round and maybe we will think about that. Sad thing is Cleveland will do that.
It makes sense. The Patriots have a 40yr old QB. The chances of Brady playing the whole season aren’t great. And as the article says, if the Patriots win the Superbowl again, there is no point for Brady to stay.
Take the trade for Cleveland’s 12 & 32 in 2017 and one of their 2nd in 2018. Yes, Brady is fighting Father Time. But it is better to build the team to win now with Brady behind center. Grab a developmental QB in the 4-6th round for future consideration. Who knows, by the time Brady hangs up his cleats. Jimmy may be available. After all, what NE back up QB has gone on to success after leaving Foxboro?
I’d say the situation is summarized best above, but can be summarized further with “Boy, nobody really knows anything for sure about this, do they?”
I have my own fantasy about it, that Jimmy G. is the Young to Brady’s Montana, including that Young didn’t start for the Niners until he was 30. (!) So he was knocking around the leagues and Bucs for nearly seven or eight years. Yet when he hit the Niners, everyone in the Niners org seemed to know that he was the successor, and he was just pawing the ground, holding the clipboard, and it became tense between him and Joe, Joe and Bill, and on and on, until Joe was finally injured and traded, then Young led the league in passer rating 5 seasons in a row — still a record.
No one can say that’s going to happen again, or even should, but it proves that even the “untested” guys can be identified as having the right stuff, and worth keeping around. The reality is speculation.
My other fantasy is Jimmy G. for Browns number one and Garrett coming to NE to terrorize qbs, Clowney/Bosa style, for five years on a rookie contract.
Brady is extended through 2019, so let’s be realistic here.
He’s not staying.
Brady will walk if the chowds go back to back.
Jimmy will just have to sit tight and cash checks.
Sucks that he has to wait another year or two but he will at least have three rings before he ever becomes the permanent starter.