Bills match Rams’ offer sheet for Ryan Groy

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

The only restricted free agent to sign an offer sheet with a new team so far this year is center Ryan Groy and he won’t be leaving the Bills.

The Rams signed Groy to a two-year, $5 million offer sheet on Tuesday, which left the Bills with five days to decide whether they would match the deal or not. They didn’t need that long, though, as Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that they have already matched the deal.

Groy was tendered at the lowest level, so he’ll see a bump in pay from the $1.797 million he would have received under the tender. He started seven games after Eric Wood broke his leg in the middle of last season and Wood will be a free agent after the 2017 season, so Groy could be groomed as his successor while providing interior depth in the meantime.