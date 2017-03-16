Brian Hoyer: I’m not content to be a backup, I can start for 49ers

Brian Hoyer wants to be a starting quarterback, and he’s gone to a team where he thinks he will be.
Hoyer said on PFT Live that his priority in free agency was finding a team where he believes he’ll earn the starting job, and after talking to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan he believes the 49ers are that team.
“I’m going to have a really good opportunity to go in and be the starting quarterback, and that’s all I’m looking for at this point in my career,” Hoyer said. “I’m not ready to sit there and be content going into the season being a backup. I wanted an opportunity to compete for a starting job.”
Hoyer said Shanahan hasn’t promised him anything, but Hoyer believes that having played for Shanahan before, he’s going to have a leg up on any other quarterback the 49ers might bring to camp.
“I can go in there Day One and call the plays. I don’t have to learn a whole new system,” he said.
Hoyer has started 27 games in the last three seasons, so it’s not like he’s unaccustomed to starting. But for most of his career he’s become the starter only because another quarterback ahead of him on the depth chart either got hurt or played poorly. In San Francisco, he thinks he can take the reins from the first day, and lead the 49ers going forward.
Same problem Hoyer has wherever he goes. Thinks he’s a starter but plays like a competent backup…!!!
You have to admire any of these undrafted quarterbacks who make NFL clubs, become good backups, and then even manage to be marginal starters. That is no knock on this guy. He has a great story. That playoff start with Houston was ugly though and cost him credibility.
“It’s not too hard to fill the shoes of a man who’s barefoot” – Ronnie James Dio on replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath.
At this point, I could start for them, too.
Good luck. I always liked Hoyer and I hope he fonds some sustained success…althogh it may not be with the 9ers.
Brian if you really work your butt off, I bet you can improve them to eight wins
Good luck, Hoyer. Solid player that will instantly make the 9ers a .500 team. He was 7-3 under Shanahan with the Browns before Ray Farmer texted down to put in Manziel.
I could start for the 49ers, too. But, I’m not about to give up my job as a vending machine technician.
Let’s discuss his playoff game for the Texans two years ago.
Pretty sad, but ANYONE can walk in and start for the 49ers.
Hey Brian…I can start too but that doesn’t mean I am any good.
Well, with the niners, you won’t ever be in a position to choke in any game !!!
…and really, how low is the bar set to say you should start for the 49’ers? You’re better off being on the bench, less chance of physical injury and still cashing a check.
Everybody has a dream.
I see this happening over the course of the next 18 months: GM Lynch: “Brian we’ve traded for Kirk Cousins”
Hoyer: “Fine, I want out….NOW!”