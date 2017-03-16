Chris Spielman thinks it’s time for Ezekiel Elliott to grow up

Chris Spielman and Ezekiel Elliott were both stars at Ohio State, but that’s about the only common ground they’re likely to find.
Spielman was asked by TMZ what he thinks of Elliott’s latest incident, in which he pulled a woman’s shirt down and exposed her breast in public, and Spielman was not amused. The questioner prefaced the question by referring to the 21-year-old Elliott as “still a young man,” and Spielman didn’t buy that.
“I want people to stop saying he’s ‘a young man,'” Spielman said. “There comes a point in time when we all know right from wrong. . . . At what point is it OK to pull some woman’s shirt down in public? What point tells you this seems like a good idea? So it’s not, ‘He’s a young guy.'”
Spielman, who played in the NFL from 1988 to 1999, said Elliott needs to grow up.
“He is bringing this upon himself. Nobody is bringing this upon him. And he’s not young. He is of the age where he knows right from wrong, so lets stop with the young card, I can’t stand it. There are no more young cards,” Spielman said. “It’s never OK to pull somebody’s shirt down. That’s insane to even justify that behavior. It’s crazy.”
Elliott is currently under investigation by the league over an allegedly violent relationship he had with an ex-girlfriend. The NFL has no comment on his more recent incident.
Wow, thank you Chris!
Valid points.
Spielmans jealous
How dare you demand maturity and accountability from an NFL player. How dare you!
Chris has a point but he’s not Jim Brown so Zeke’s not gonna listen to him.
Elliott is a prime example of an athlete who his/her entire life has been enabled to do whatever they want with no repercussions. Someone was always there to bale them out of the trouble they would get themselves in. Chris is correct. Time to grow up. Start throwing these idiots in jail like the common man/woman would be for doing this and maybe, just maybe they will stop and actually think before doing something this stupid.
Well said. The act was just simply childish. It’s not “cool”, and only seriously insecure tools would defend something like that.
Jerrah doesn’t care about character as long as Zeke carries that rock 25 times a game.
Yeah, instead of regressing and getting MORE childish than the college days.
C’mon man. Act with some dignity and self respect.
When you’ve never been told “no”……I mean look how he handled his COACH at OSU.
Truer words were never spoken.
Spielman handled the question with class. I like how he clearly stated that regardless of the age, a man knows that behavior is wrong. Secondly, I like how he pointed to the behavior and didn’t condemn the person. This gives Zeke the opportunity to apologize and grow.
Sure hope he takes it. Former Cowboys like Irvin, Emmett, and Sanders should definitely call him up. Zeke would listen to them.
Waiting…
Waiting…
Waiting…
For the other shoe to drop on Zeke.
In today’s hyper litigious society, if he can “get away” with sexual assault on film, the only explanation is that he/Jerruh/Cowboys paid her off the same way the Broncos paid off Elway and Terrell Davis to win their SB’s in the 90’s
– with duffel bags full of cash.
There is NO OTHER explanation
Spielman is right. Cowboys fans really need to stop enabling this guy
Did he watch the video? He was partying with that girl in a Mardi Gras setting where she was flashing the people down below. That doesn’t give him the right to pull down her top but it does make Speilemans rant a little bit of an over reaction.
The point is valid in general. The young card is played way to much to enable people’s poor behavior.
I’m sure Spielman was a perfect angel during Spring Break in his college years.
Elliot = Entitled Punk
Chris Spielman speaks the truth, always
So where it the article about how Gronk motorboated a chick on camera a year ago? Weird how that hasn’t gotten any attention…and for those of you keeping score homegirl flashed her own breasts repeatedly on the full TMZ video. But you guys keep hating.
Thank you Chris Spielman!! If that were my daughter he did that to, I don’t care how big he is, I’d have gone after him. To treat any woman that way is disgusting. And if I were her father, I’d be just as upset at her for not going nuts on Elliott when he did it.
I’m sick and tired of people making excuses for these men, too. I was married and working two jobs at the age of these young NFL players.
I don’t want to hear that things have changed, either. The only reason they’ve changed is because we’ve allowed them to.
Elliott should be suspended for what he did to this woman, because if that’s not contrary to the image the NFL wants to present, I don’t know what is.
And if Jerry Jones had any class, he’d suspend him first. But stuff like this doesn’t bother Jones. After all, he and many other teams promote women being used in this manner with their scantily dressed cheerleaders.
I keep pointing out that the morals in this country are going down the drain and people keep telling me I’m wrong.
The way I was brought up is quite a bit different than the way a lot of NFL players were brought up. I had a mom and dad to go home to every night, and my parents had moms and dads to go home to also. All my neighbors had moms and dads too. We lived on safe streets. We never had to worry about meals or safety. My parents were very literate and could help me with my school work. I thought everyone had what I had.When I actually do get to see the way of these kids were brought up, I’m amazed at the hurdles they had to jump over to get to where they are today. There are a bunch of hurdles I never even knew existed. It all becomes very clear when you open your eyes. I’m not disagreeing with anything Spielman is saying. He’s been around the block too.
Chris laid it out perfectly and in a professional way. Kudos.
He’s right 21 is not young – at that age your average person in the military is running multi million dollar pieces of equipment that can obliterate a house with the push of a button.
The idea that at 21 a person just can’t handle responsibility or know right from wrong and we need to wait a while yet is complete bunk.
Seriously, you are trying to justify what Elliott did because it is Mardi Gras. Please stop it. Spielman didn’t go on a rant, he was asked a simple question and he answered it. No man should ever pull down a woman’s top in public or private without consent. And if you are a football player who has a lot of eyes balls on you, if a woman did ask you (which didn’t happen in this case) to pull down her top in public. You simply thank her for the gesture and say no please. Nothing good will come from that. These guys go through training that helps them get better suited for life as a sports athlete in the lime light. Elliott needs to stop behaving like he hates woman and grow up.
Watch the video. The girl wasn’t flashing. There was no exposure until Bevis pulled her top down.
Zeke can’t be a stupid guy, he got an education at Ohio st. Oh wait, nevermind.
It doesn’t matter how great Elliott is on the field. His utter disrespect for women needs to be dealt with . Spielman is right on the money. There is no excuse for it. If Brady can be suspended for something that never happened, this guy can sit out the first 4 for something he did ON VIDEO. I would say this even if I was a guy.
jxt2521 – “Speilemans rant a little bit of an over reaction.” NOT!!! Under ANY circumstances this is BAD! This just reinforces the idea that was previously suspected. This dude has NO respect for women or anyone else but himself! RIGHT ON Speilman!