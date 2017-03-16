Chris Spielman thinks it’s time for Ezekiel Elliott to grow up

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT

Chris Spielman and Ezekiel Elliott were both stars at Ohio State, but that’s about the only common ground they’re likely to find.

Spielman was asked by TMZ what he thinks of Elliott’s latest incident, in which he pulled a woman’s shirt down and exposed her breast in public, and Spielman was not amused. The questioner prefaced the question by referring to the 21-year-old Elliott as “still a young man,” and Spielman didn’t buy that.

“I want people to stop saying he’s ‘a young man,'” Spielman said. “There comes a point in time when we all know right from wrong. . . . At what point is it OK to pull some woman’s shirt down in public? What point tells you this seems like a good idea? So it’s not, ‘He’s a young guy.'”

Spielman, who played in the NFL from 1988 to 1999, said Elliott needs to grow up.

“He is bringing this upon himself. Nobody is bringing this upon him. And he’s not young. He is of the age where he knows right from wrong, so lets stop with the young card, I can’t stand it. There are no more young cards,” Spielman said. “It’s never OK to pull somebody’s shirt down. That’s insane to even justify that behavior. It’s crazy.”

Elliott is currently under investigation by the league over an allegedly violent relationship he had with an ex-girlfriend. The NFL has no comment on his more recent incident.