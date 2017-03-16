Colts sign Al Woods

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

Defensive tackle Al Woods was released by the Titans earlier this month and he’ll have a chance to face his former team a couple of times during the 2017 season.

Woods’ agents announced on Twitter Thursday that their client has agreed to a deal with the Colts. They did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Woods spent the last three seasons in Tennessee and signed a three-year deal with the team before last season. He played in 12 games and made seven starts, but his work as a run-stopper wasn’t enough for him to make it to the second year of the contract.

The Colts visited with defensive tackle Dontari Poe this week, but he met with several other teams. Defensive tackle David Parry is also facing a pair of felony charges after being arrested in late February, something that could affect his availability for next season.