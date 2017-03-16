Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne heading to Jets

The Cowboys have now lost their second cornerback in the last 15 minutes.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Morris Claiborne is signing with the Jets.
With Brandon Carr heading to Baltimore, it’s a double hit for the Cowboys, who were expecting free agent losses this offseason since they’re so tight against the salary cap.
Claiborne had some interest from the Ravens as well, but goes to a spot where all he’ll have to do is fill in for some guy named Darrelle Revis. (The way Revis played last year, that’s not going to be that hard. But thematically, the point stands).
3/4’s of the secondary gone smh, Will McClay has his work cut out for Him
Correction (why do I have to do so many of these for you): Dallas wasn’t expecting FA losses due to being tight to the cap. It was expecting FA losses because the market has been bonkers and the team isn’t interesting in paying large money for second- and third-tier talent, a strategy employed by many teams aiming to win for years to come. Dallas easily could have retained Claiborne and/or Carr, but also clearly lost interest as soon as their prices got too high.
If he can make it pass 4 game.
Smh…..just hope they dont try that…its not about money bs. Im a phillyvfan and even i know ,after last season, if u leave dallas for the ravens and especially THE JETS thats the only reason u leave
LOL!
Another 1st rd CB BUST for the Jetsies! Pats offense set to drop 40+ each game this year, if not 50+.
Football gods have been watching, Jetsies. More payback coming.
As a close personal friend of the team, Morris got upset when Jerrah reopened The White House for Zeke and his female possee, believing the Cowboys have no dedication to winning, only debautchery and women of the night.
Maybe Jerey is planning on converting Romo to play CB opposite of Nolan Carrol. Looks like Dallas will be drafting CB/S with their 1rd pick.
They will be alright they have randy gregory, hes very reliable.
I think it will be a much different year for cowboys, playing a first place schedule it might be a long dissapointing season.considering most fans have sb expectations.
As long as it’s a team friendly deal I like it. Kid is kind of a one year wonder. Mac usually structures the deals so the team can get out after a year or two if the player under preforms .
I said it once, Ill say it again. Wow did they blow a golden opportunity last year. Number 1 seed, One and Done. SMH
They have kicked the can down the road for way to long.
thank you..thank you Jets. Now, if they would only cut Scandrick, it would be the perfect day in dallas
The rest of the NFC East is sad.
See ya mo one of the biggest draft busts in cowboys history