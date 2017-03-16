Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne heading to Jets

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT

The Cowboys have now lost their second cornerback in the last 15 minutes.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Morris Claiborne is signing with the Jets.

With Brandon Carr heading to Baltimore, it’s a double hit for the Cowboys, who were expecting free agent losses this offseason since they’re so tight against the salary cap.

Claiborne had some interest from the Ravens as well, but goes to a spot where all he’ll have to do is fill in for some guy named Darrelle Revis. (The way Revis played last year, that’s not going to be that hard. But thematically, the point stands).