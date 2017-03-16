Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim injured in workout, had surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

The risks of offseason workouts don’t go away when you make it to the NFL.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim was injured during an informal players workout at the Cowboys facility this week, and needed foot surgery. Coaches were not present, since they can’t be.

Swaim needed to have a screw inserted into his foot to help secure the bones in the area, and will be held out of further work until training camp.

Swaim missed the last seven games of last year because of a torn pectoral tendon, but he has recovered from that surgery. He also had knee surgery last season.

Swaim was their backup tight end and an effective blocker last year, and caught six passes for 69 yards.