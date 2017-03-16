Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim injured in workout, had surgery

The risks of offseason workouts don’t go away when you make it to the NFL.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim was injured during an informal players workout at the Cowboys facility this week, and needed foot surgery. Coaches were not present, since they can’t be.
Swaim needed to have a screw inserted into his foot to help secure the bones in the area, and will be held out of further work until training camp.
Swaim missed the last seven games of last year because of a torn pectoral tendon, but he has recovered from that surgery. He also had knee surgery last season.
Swaim was their backup tight end and an effective blocker last year, and caught six passes for 69 yards.
Anxiously waiting to hear what Dr. Jones tells us his schedule for returning to normal activities is.
Hope it is soon.
The…”Most mediocre franchise in sports”…
it’s time the Boys draft another tight end, especially because Witten is getting older and Escobar is brutal, plus Hannah and Swaim are always injured. This draft is very deep in tight-ends.
Maybe Jerry will draft Jake Butt from Michigan with their 2nd rounder, he always seems to burn away 2nd rounders on guy’s who are injured or have slipped out of the 1st round due to character issues etc.
This is mostly true, with the exception of Sean Lee. What is also true is that we burn away 2nd round picks on tight ends, i.e. Anthony Fasano, Martellus Bennett, and Gavin Escobar.