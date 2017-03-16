Darren McFadden will remain with Cowboys

In February, running back Darren McFadden said he felt like the Cowboys wanted to bring him back for the 2017 season.
He was right. The Cowboys announced on Thursday that they have re-signed McFadden to a one-year contract.
McFadden missed most of last season while recovering from an elbow injury he suffered while away from the team before training camp. He returned for the final three games of the regular season and ran 24 times for 87 yards.
The Cowboys had Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar behind Ezekiel Elliott for the rest of the season, but Dunbar has signed with the Rams and there was a report earlier this month that the Cowboys are interested in trading Morris. Nothing’s developed on that front, but Morris may be heading elsewhere one way or another now that McFadden’s definitely coming back.
I guess they need somebody who runs out of bounds .
sign AP for cheap just incase Zeke get suspended for perhaps 2 games or maybe 4 and for security since its obvious this kid might go rogue any day now since he have some growing up to do. Have him share the rock with AP and Dmac can continue being that #3 guy.
I think some of these one year deals suckered.
I had sort of forgotten about Alfred Morris. I remember when he and Griffin were the talk of the town in DC. Man, how things have changed.
This is good for the Boys, seeing the man child Zeke will be suspended for his latest indiscretion of pulling down that girls top.
Let’s see the contract and how much is guaranteed. The draft has some good RB options on day 2 & 3.
They need to use the money for the defense side of the ball.
McFragile strikes again LOL