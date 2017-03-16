Darren McFadden will remain with Cowboys

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

In February, running back Darren McFadden said he felt like the Cowboys wanted to bring him back for the 2017 season.

He was right. The Cowboys announced on Thursday that they have re-signed McFadden to a one-year contract.

McFadden missed most of last season while recovering from an elbow injury he suffered while away from the team before training camp. He returned for the final three games of the regular season and ran 24 times for 87 yards.

The Cowboys had Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar behind Ezekiel Elliott for the rest of the season, but Dunbar has signed with the Rams and there was a report earlier this month that the Cowboys are interested in trading Morris. Nothing’s developed on that front, but Morris may be heading elsewhere one way or another now that McFadden’s definitely coming back.