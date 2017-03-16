Dolphins re-sign Jermon Bushrod

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

The Dolphins are bringing veteran Jermon Bushrod back for another season on their offensive line.

Bushrod became an unrestricted free agent last week and had time to shop for other offers, but they either didn’t materialize or weren’t to his liking because the Dolphins announced that Bushrod has re-signed with the team on Thursday.

Bushrod moved from tackle to guard last season and made 16 starts for Miami on the right side of their line. His play left something to be desired for much of the year, but moving Laremy Tunsil from left guard to left tackle following the trade of Branden Albert will likely keep Bushrod in consideration for a starting job.

The Dolphins signed former Bear and Cardinal guard Ted Larsen as a free agent and bring back Kraig Urbik and Anthony Steen as other options on the interior of the line.