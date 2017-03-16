Eddie Lacy is out to prove he’s not a fluke

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Running back Eddie Lacy picked a bad year to have a bad year. Now that he has followed his contract year with a one-year deal in Seattle, Lacy hopes that his second consecutive contract year will be better.

“I just want to come out and showcase what I can do, prove that I’m not a fluke, that I can do what I do and do it really well,” Lacy said after joining Seattle, via the team’s official website.

“I’m very motivated to prove myself,” Lacy added. “I know what I’m able to do, but I just want to go out and show everybody that I can do it and will do it. I just can’t wait to get my chance.”

He has plenty of reasons to do that, since nearly half of his compensation is tied to: (1) playing; and (2) playing well. Lacy thinks he will.

“They definitely fit the way I run,” Lacy said.“I’ve always favored Marshawn Lynch’s running style, and that’s something Pete Carroll definitely likes. I’m going to come in and do my best impression of him and just bring my hard work and my hard running style to the table.”

Not many guys can impersonate Marshawn Lynch, both as to his running style and his durability. While Lacy seemed to be on the right track during the first two years of his career, the second two weren’t good. Which helps explain why his contract in Seattle wasn’t nearly great as the initial reports suggested.