Eddie Lacy is out to prove he’s not a fluke

Running back Eddie Lacy picked a bad year to have a bad year. Now that he has followed his contract year with a one-year deal in Seattle, Lacy hopes that his second consecutive contract year will be better.
“I just want to come out and showcase what I can do, prove that I’m not a fluke, that I can do what I do and do it really well,” Lacy said after joining Seattle, via the team’s official website.
“I’m very motivated to prove myself,” Lacy added. “I know what I’m able to do, but I just want to go out and show everybody that I can do it and will do it. I just can’t wait to get my chance.”
He has plenty of reasons to do that, since nearly half of his compensation is tied to: (1) playing; and (2) playing well. Lacy thinks he will.
“They definitely fit the way I run,” Lacy said.“I’ve always favored Marshawn Lynch’s running style, and that’s something Pete Carroll definitely likes. I’m going to come in and do my best impression of him and just bring my hard work and my hard running style to the table.”
Not many guys can impersonate Marshawn Lynch, both as to his running style and his durability. While Lacy seemed to be on the right track during the first two years of his career, the second two weren’t good. Which helps explain why his contract in Seattle wasn’t nearly great as the initial reports suggested.
Thomas rawls is a better back. Unless Seahawks O line improves lacy is gonna struggle. From his years in GB i noticed his big runs are when he gets a full head of steam into secondary through big holes…. early contact slows him down and he’s not nearly as difficult to bring down either behind or at the line of scrimmage. He doesn’t have as much explosion as Rawls. And Seattle O line isn’t as good as green bays.
Good luck Eddie! Too bad that you can’t have the opportunity to truck all the “fat jokers” like you did that Vikings CB.
If he was serious he would already be in better shape. So after you get your contract you will start working to improve? That was your plan?
More contracts should be based on compensation and wins. You would have better football.
Who said he was a fluke?
The guy had two really impressive seasons (2013-14).
Then he got fat. That was on him.
Then he got hurt. Possibly from being overweight.
No one disputes he’s a good back.
People question his attitude and self-discipline.
I haven’t ran across too many people that question Lacy’s talent….Plenty question his commitment though….and who can blame them when a running back that should weight 230lbs max routinely shows up weighting well north of 250lbs……
Even last year which was a contract year he showed up looking like he weighted at least 255lbs……If a contract year at a position that typically pays a player only 1 big contract is not enough motivation to get in the best shape of your career well nothing will do it. The shame of it is even at that weight he was performing relatively well…..but minus the explosiveness to take him over the top. It’s a shame.
It’s a long way to Week 1; we’ll see how he handles his weight over the course of the off-season and Training Camp.
Good luck with Eddie’s asthma attacks in the middle of games and injury history…