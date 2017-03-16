Falcons land Dontari Poe

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Five years ago, Scott Pioli drafted Dontari Poe in Kansas City. With Poe a free agent, Pioli has helped bring Poe to Atlanta, where Pioli now serves as assistant G.M.

Per a league source, the Falcons have agreed to terms with Poe, who drew interest from several cities after becoming a free agent last week.

For Atlanta, Poe adds depth to a defensive line that has improved dramatically in two years under coach Dan Quinn. With an offense that will still have most of its key pieces (but for its coordinator) and a defense on the rise, the Falcons could be in position to shrug off the outcome of Super Bowl LI and chase a spot in Super Bowl LII.

Poe’s presence will help. Especially if they find a way to periodically use him on offense, like the Chiefs did.