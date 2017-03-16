Gosder Cherilus makes his retirement official

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2017, 8:26 AM EDT

Buccaneers tackle Gosder Cherilus was on the fence, but it didn’t take him long to decide which way he was leaning.

The veteran offensive lineman announced his retirement from the NFL via Twitter this morning.

“After much thought, prayer and discussion with loved ones, I have decided to retire from the NFL,” Cherilus wrote. “I am forever grateful to the teams, my teammates, the medical staffs and the fans.”

The 32-year-old spent nine years in the NFL with the Lions, Colts and Bucs, playing 132 games. He’s only a day removed from a report suggesting he wasn’t actively seeking work, so now he’s decided to make it clear he wasn’t going to.