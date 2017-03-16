Greg Manusky: We want to see what DeAngelo Hall has left

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

Veteran defensive back DeAngelo Hall transitioned from cornerback to safety during the 2015 season and the move went well enough that he entered the 2016 season as the starting free safety in Washington.

His stay in that spot was a brief one as Hall tore his ACL in Week Three and missed the rest of the year. Hall will turn 34 this year and the combination of his age and a non-guaranteed $4.25 million base salary for 2017 led some to wonder if Hall would be back for another year.

Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky suggested Hall will be given the chance to show he’s healthy enough to play a role on the team’s defense.

“Across the board we’d like him back to see what he has left,” Manusky said on ESPN 980 with Chris Cooley and Kevin Sheehan.

Hall said after the season that he’d be open to discussing a reworked contract that takes his recent injury history — he tore his Achilles in 2014 — into account. Doing so would likely improve his chances of making the team, although the Redskins might want to see him on the field before moving in that direction.