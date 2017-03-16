Jaguars sign Josh McNary

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT

The Jaguars have signed another defensive free agent.

The team announced that former Colts linebacker Josh McNary has agreed to a contract. He joins Audie Cole and Lerentee McCray as new members of the linebacking group. The Jaguars have also signed defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Barry Church.

McNary signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Army in 2013. He was on paid leave after being arrested on rape charges in January 2015, but was found not guilty after a trial and returned to the team to play in 13 games that year. He played all 16 games last year and had 23 tackles.

Myles Jack is expected to join Telvin Smith and Paul Posluszny in the starting lineup this year, so McNary should be ticketed for a role as a reserve and special teamer to start his time in Jacksonville.