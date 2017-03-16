 Skip to content

Jamaal Charles doesn’t sign with Seahawks, and another team may emerge

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT
The Seahawks’ vision of a veteran version of a Thunder and Lightning backfield has temporarily been put on hold.

Running back Jamaal Charles had a good visit in Seattle, as a source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT. However, Charles will not be signing there, for now. Earlier this week, the Seahawks signed former Packers tailback Eddie Lacy.

Charles also may be visiting another team next week. For now, the identity of that franchise isn’t known.

Early speculation following Kansas City’s decision to release Charles centered on the Eagles and the Colts.

