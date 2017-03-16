Jared Cook signing with Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is going to have a new target for his passes when he gets back on the field this year.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders are going to sign free agent tight end Jared Cook. Cook also visited with the Seahawks and Vikings after it became clear that he wasn’t going to return to the Packers in 2017.

Cook, who was no. 74 on PFT’s Hot 100 free agent list, spent one year with the Packers and caught 30 passes in 10 regular season outings before going on to catch 18 balls during their three postseason contests. An ankle injury kept him from having more impact in the regular season, but Aaron Rodgers was fond enough of their time together that he called re-signing him a priority for the offseason.

The Packers signed Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks at tight end instead, leaving Cook to move on to join Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree as options for Carr in the Raiders’ passing game.