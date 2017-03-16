Jared Cook signing with Raiders

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is going to have a new target for his passes when he gets back on the field this year.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders are going to sign free agent tight end Jared Cook. Cook also visited with the Seahawks and Vikings after it became clear that he wasn’t going to return to the Packers in 2017.
Cook, who was no. 74 on PFT’s Hot 100 free agent list, spent one year with the Packers and caught 30 passes in 10 regular season outings before going on to catch 18 balls during their three postseason contests. An ankle injury kept him from having more impact in the regular season, but Aaron Rodgers was fond enough of their time together that he called re-signing him a priority for the offseason.
The Packers signed Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks at tight end instead, leaving Cook to move on to join Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree as options for Carr in the Raiders’ passing game.
Jared Cook will have a better year than Bennett. Good signing by Oakland
LOVE IT!!!
Now if O. Howard can fall . We can turn a weakness on our team into a strength
Rivera is gone so a good signing, from Rodgers to Carr, not a bad deal
So I guess my choice of Raiders some how drafting OJ Howard is our the window!!!
If the Raiders don’t win the AFC West this season, something is seriously wrong.
This offense is getting more dangerous as the seasons pass.
The Raiders are really putting together a good team and an explosive offense. Cook will help them a lot.
That’s a nice addition, as long as he can stay healthy.
Need to add some thump to the defense.
RAIDER NATION
Good luck Jared.
He played well for us last year at key times even though ram and vikings fans laughed and said he couldn’t catch.
This is a good signing for the Silver & Black.
Oaktown overpaid for Cook’s sevices courtesy of Rick Spielman.
Good for you Jared! Wished we could have had you back in Green Bay this year but best of luck with the Raiders!!
This is like Christmas for Carr! he thinks a couple or more gifts will come?
Jared is a good guy. You’ll like him Oakland fans.
His agent screwed up in GB. Ted offered 3 yrs and $16.5 mil.
His agent was pushing for something over $20 mil.
I heard $21.5 mil. Adios amigo.
M. Bennett came in at $16 mil/3 yr
I would have thought LB, CB, and S would have been a higher priority than a TE for the Raiders this off-season.
Excellent deal for the Raiders. Only hope they stay in Oakland!
he’s a good fit for the raiders I think he uparades the speed at that postion should stretch the field nice at the very least the other 2 tes they have got good hands but not as fast as cook so I think it’s a good fit
Hopefully this will entice Zach Brown and AP to join the Party #Superbowl
The first letter of his last name may have been the clincher. AC/DC/MC/JC.
Gotta love it …keep it going Reggie….maybe soon to be followed by a Zach Brown signing, and hopefully a visit from Johnathan Hankins
Go Raiders…Go Reggie!!!
Good for Cook. Glad he’s out of the NFC and I hope he got a huge deal (comp pick!).