Jets sign Mike Pennel

The Jets have signed former Packer Mike Pennel to be part of their defensive line group in 2017.

If the Jets adding Pennel to the roster sounds familiar, there’s good reason for that. The Jets claimed Pennel off of waivers a day after the Super Bowl — the Packers dropped him in January and waivers did not run until the year was over — but he became a free agent last week.

Pennel’s agent announced the one-year deal that will ensure Pennel actually gets a chance to play for the Jets this year after their initial show of interest last month.

Pennel played eight games for the Packers last season as he served two four-game suspensions to open and close the year. He played 29 games in his first two seasons in Green Bay and has 40 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble for his career.